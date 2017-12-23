Search

=IF(ISBLANK(Alexander!D25),"",Alexander!D25)
The formula above was written to move information from multiple worksheets into a master worksheet and display a blank cell when no information is listed. BUt, when you delete a cells information from the individual sheets it changes the master to a #REF!. Is there anyway to keep this from happening. Or would it be better to just link the cells and turn off the Zero option.

Try:
=IF(ISBLANK(INDIRECT("Alexander!D25")),"",INDIRECT("Alexander!D25))

I understand the functions, but excel keeps telling me there is an error in the formula. I'm not seeing it. Please help

Sorry, typo. The Indirect parameter needs quotes, I left out the last " mark. Try this:

=IF(ISBLANK(INDIRECT("Alexander!D25")),"",INDIRECT("Alexander!D25"))

(watch out for spaces. This forum inserts extra spaces in long lines)

There should not be a space in the 2nd Alexander.

Poster rated this answer.

This question was closed by the author

