Sources
I can say from experience that they help with A+ and Network+ certification.
What you might do to find these is enter 'Certification' and 'Comptia' in your favorite search engine. A quick check of Google appears to work.
A specific site to check out is 'www.examcram.com' While they market testing materials, they also feature things like daily questions via e-mail and tests.
Alot out there
There are alot of places to help get through certification exams. Two of my personal favorites are brainbuzz.com (also cramsessions.com) and certcities.com. They both have many links to other sites to choose from. Good luck.
Free Cert Help
Check out Leapit.com. They used to be free but that was a while ago. Have'nt been to their site for a bit. They have great content in a wide variety of subject. I found this one through Brainbuzz.
Free Online Certification Material
