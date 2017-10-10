Free Online Certification Material

Search

By Colleen
I have heard that there are several sites dedicated to helping techs gain cerification by offering online 'courses' and tutorials free of charge. I am curious as to where they are and if they are worth the time.

Sources

by generalist In reply to Free Online Certification

I can say from experience that they help with A+ and Network+ certification.

What you might do to find these is enter 'Certification' and 'Comptia' in your favorite search engine. A quick check of Google appears to work.

A specific site to check out is 'www.examcram.com' While they market testing materials, they also feature things like daily questions via e-mail and tests.

Alot out there

by rulds In reply to Sources

There are alot of places to help get through certification exams. Two of my personal favorites are brainbuzz.com (also cramsessions.com) and certcities.com. They both have many links to other sites to choose from. Good luck.

Free Cert Help

by sooperbohl In reply to Alot out there

Check out Leapit.com. They used to be free but that was a while ago. Have'nt been to their site for a bit. They have great content in a wide variety of subject. I found this one through Brainbuzz.

