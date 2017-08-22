Five Cannibals get programmer jobs
Five cannibals get appointed as programmers in an IT company.
During the welcoming ceremony the boss says: "You're all part of our team
now. You can earn good money here, and you can go to the company canteen
for something to eat. But don't trouble the other employees". The cannibals
promise not to trouble the other employees.
Four weeks later the boss returns and says: "You're all working very hard,
and I'm very satisfied with all of you, however one of our developers has
disappeared. Do any of you know what happened to her?" The
cannibals disown all knowledge of the missing developer.
After the boss has left, the leader of the cannibals says to the others:
"Which of you idiots ate the developer?"
One of the cannibals raises his hand hesitantly, to which the leader of the
cannibals says:
"You FOOL!
For four weeks we've eaten the CIO, all the team leaders, most of the managers, the entire QA department, and ALL the project managers! No-one has noticed anything...in fact productivity has improved.
But now YOU ate one developer and it got noticed!
From now on please don't eat a person who is doing some actual work!
Password!!
A woman was helping her husband set up his computer, and at the appropriate point in the process, told him that he would now need to enter a password... Something he will use to log on.
The husband was in a rather amorous mood and figured he would try for the shock effect to bring this to his wife's attention. So, when the computer asked him to enter his password, he made it plainly obvious to his wife that he was keying in
P...
E...
N...
I
S.
His wife fell off her chair laughing when the computer replied:
***PASSWORD REJECTED. NOT LONG ENOUGH***
Friday Yuk June 8: What's the definition of...
Jogging home from your vasectomy.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.