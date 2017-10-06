FTP connection refused

Search

Hi, since i've install a Win2K service pack (with no possibities of unstalling) I can't connect to my FtP server, but i can transfert my files from an other computer who have about the same setup. the specific message from smartftp is : the connection has not been establish because the target computer has refuse it. So how i can resolve my problem without reinstall everything. By the way, now i know i need to wait for installing anything from Uncle Bill !

Maybe try and ftp from a DOS prompt - goto DOS and ftp "yourftpservername" and see if you can log in that way - then you can go from there...

