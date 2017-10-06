FTP or Messenger, etc.

Solution for FTP SERViCE
Well, this is a very simple task and it has many ways to be done. if you know how to work with IIS in Win2k then, create a virtual directory in the IIS(FTP Site) and this will create a root directory for the distant user.
OR
If you do not work with IIS, then goto download.com and download a software called CAESER FTP SERVER which is a FREEWARE and this is a very easy to use and a simple software to configure an FTP server/site. This is recommended by me, cuz it has an option of ON-WINDOW LOGGING which gives you the details on the screen each second. This option is not available in IIS by Microsoft !!!
