By redmonds ·
hey guys, I have a mobile user who needs to send me large files over the internet through a cellular connection to the internet via a merlin card with service provided by Sprint PCS Vision. Currently we are using MSN messenger 5.0 which works perfect most of the time but we have been having problems lately with the messenger software itself. On my end it keeps signing me off messenger right when the file transfer is about to complete. Other times it goes without a hitch. These files are too large for emails so that does not work. Can you guys recommend a better alternative? FTP, etc.? If so, how do I set-up an FTP site? I am desperate. Please help.

Solution for FTP SERViCE

by sabrodiesel2000 In reply to FTP or Messenger, etc.

Well, this is a very simple task and it has many ways to be done. if you know how to work with IIS in Win2k then, create a virtual directory in the IIS(FTP Site) and this will create a root directory for the distant user.
OR
If you do not work with IIS, then goto download.com and download a software called CAESER FTP SERVER which is a FREEWARE and this is a very easy to use and a simple software to configure an FTP server/site. This is recommended by me, cuz it has an option of ON-WINDOW LOGGING which gives you the details on the screen each second. This option is not available in IIS by Microsoft !!!

Thanks a bunch!

by redmonds In reply to Solution for FTP SERViCE

CAESAR is the answer I needed. Works perfect.

