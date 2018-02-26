Search

Networks

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

FTP Script File

By Daygo_171 ·
I am trying to automate an FTP transfer using a batch file in win xp. I am having trouble getting my batch file to run the script (which is a .txt file) to automatically log into the FTP server, transfer the files, then quit.

I see that I need to use the following sequence:

-s:filename

in my batch file to run the script. Problem is my batch file cannot find the script file. How do I make the connection?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

You running from a scheduler, or shortcut?

by tbragsda In reply to FTP Script File

.
You have the syntax right, so I would guess its that the shortcut, or scheduler is not starting it in the correct directory.

One way to fix this is put the full path to the script file in the batch.

ftp -s:F:\FTPs\MyFTP.src

When using batch files, its alwas helpful to use full path name when you can.

gravatar
Collapse -

found the problem

by Daygo In reply to You running from a schedu ...

you were right.........I did have everything right with one exception. I was creating the .txt script file in wordpad instead of note pad. It must have been adding some unruly overhead. When I created the script file in notepad everything went well.

thanks for the help

Back to Networks Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums