You running from a scheduler, or shortcut?
.
You have the syntax right, so I would guess its that the shortcut, or scheduler is not starting it in the correct directory.
One way to fix this is put the full path to the script file in the batch.
ftp -s:F:\FTPs\MyFTP.src
When using batch files, its alwas helpful to use full path name when you can.
found the problem
you were right.........I did have everything right with one exception. I was creating the .txt script file in wordpad instead of note pad. It must have been adding some unruly overhead. When I created the script file in notepad everything went well.
thanks for the help
FTP Script File
I see that I need to use the following sequence:
-s:filename
in my batch file to run the script. Problem is my batch file cannot find the script file. How do I make the connection?
