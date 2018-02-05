Search

Hi,
I am experiencing a prob with fujacks32 worm with the following characteristics:
upon execution, drops itself in %system%\drives folder as spoclsv.exe but as a hidden file which cant be accessed coz the folder option is disabled as well as task manager.
It also disables mcafee and any .exe's from being run. It installs a registry key that makes it autorun on start-up. It also disables access to the registry when you run regedit/regedt32.
It brings a pop-up saying "you cant see me but i can see you".
Even after formating the machine it still appears.

Using the latest dat file sfrom mcafee doesnt help.

Does any of you have any solutions to this worm or encountered such a problem?

