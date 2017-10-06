Search

Gary_it's Techpoint Challenge

By gary_it
Can anyone tell me how to trace techpoints. How do you know why they disappear or get added on. Is this the 8th mystery of the world? I lost a very, very big chunk of them and can't seem to find them. Where o where can my little techpoints be? Where o where could they be?

Gary_it's Techpoint Challenge

by zlitocook

The techpoint guys needed some beer and pretzels so they traded some of your points for them or maby we need to have the guys in florida recount them for you:)

Gary_it's Techpoint Challenge

by gary_it

Creative answer. It brought some levity to the whole situation.

Thanks.

Gary_it's Techpoint Challenge

by Shanghai Sam

Gary - This from my experience with points since I started. YOu get 50 for each login, 1 per day. Various for other functions. Whatever is awarded for answering a question. When you ask a question, points are subtracted from your balance. If you award they are left subtracted. If you reject (award none or partial) you get them back. There was a period a few weeks back where login points weren't getting posted. There may be other errors from time to time but ... TechRepublic Support Staff can most likely give you a more complete (and correct answer). lo

Gary_it's Techpoint Challenge

by gary_it

I know this man! Thanks anyway. Techrepublic doesn't have any answers for me. It's fine. I don't have any qualms with it. I just don't get it that's all. I'm not going to be a baby about it.
I have my techmails!!!

Gary_it's Techpoint Challenge

by Lo

Gary_it's Techpoint Challenge

by gary_it

Gary_it's Techpoint Challenge

by gary_it

