Collapse -
Power Supply/Motherboard
by mpace
I would point my finger at either of those two. Most likely a power supply gone bad!
I would point my finger at either of those two. Most likely a power supply gone bad!
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Gateway PC shuts off during boot up light goes out
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.