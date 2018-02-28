Search

Gateway PC shuts off during boot up light goes out

By s-sylvers
My Gateway PC 510s - 2003 won't boot up completely. When I press the start button you hear the fan sound green light goes on then a click sound is heard and the computer has turned itself off completely.

