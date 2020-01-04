General discussion
January 4, 2020 at 3:54 pm #2144622
General Security Check list for a Mobile App
by luis.duranpmp · about 2 years, 1 month ago
Tags: Piracy
What are the main items to consider in the usage of a Mobile App?
January 7, 2020 at 10:36 am #2421759
Security Checklist
by deborasumopayroll · about 2 years, 1 month ago
In reply to General Security Check list for a Mobile App
Mobile App Security Standards/Checklist
There are a few practices that you could follow when creating an application that will help you create more secure applications on the go. Here’s the list that you could follow:
1. Securing the source code:
It doesn’t make sense to make a powerful app, follow every best practice, and then leave the source code open to anyone. It’s like building a high castle and leaving the front gate open. In a mobile application, usually, most of the source code resides on the client side, including the UI and the business logic which presents a threat if this code was accessible to attackers.
Obfuscation is the process of making your code base unclear and confusing, to prevent attackers from understanding or reverse-engineering it. It changes your class, method, attributes names into meaningless letters or characters, making the code un-understandable. You can easily obfuscate your code base with Android’s built-in Pro-guard and there are much other software that you could use, either for Android or IOS.
2. Securing the files and the database:
It’s not enough to secure the code base, you also need to secure the data. You need to store data on the device for all sort of reasons, this data can include critical information such as user credentials or payment info, for that reason you should always make sure that the data you’re storing on the user’s end is encrypted to prevent its leakage.
3. Securing Communications
Network security in mobile development is not as trivial as it is for web development, and many companies and developers do not opt network security in their development process. It’s not enough to secure the data on the generation and storage points only.
4. Consider Data Portability
Data portability is the practice of using user data across different platforms and services. Like using your Facebook account to sign in other platforms like StackOverflow or GitHub. This allows you to leverage the security of the bigger companies and use it on your side, inside of implementing all the user’s authentication and private data all from scratch, it also makes it easier for the user as more people find it plausible to use their old accounts than create new ones.
The simple flow of OAuth allows you to access the protected resources a.k.a user data on the other end by just storing the access token, which saves you the hassle of collecting and protecting that data.
5. Brace for Reverse Engineering
This might be more specific to Andr
January 7, 2020 at 11:54 am #2421758
August 24, 2020 at 7:42 am #2422162
September 8, 2021 at 2:03 pm #3939280
