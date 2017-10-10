Entry Level...
is the key. In fact, its better to start at the entry level positions (data entry, help desk, user support) so that when you do finally reach that engineering or analyst position you'll appreciate what the people performing in those capacities do for you and your department. Also, as you gain experience in said positions, always be on the lookout for new opportunities to shine, ie advanced projects to show your higher proficiencies, etc...which always improve your resume.
In short, take that entry level job just to get your foot in the door, in less than 3 years you'll be where you want to be
Bobby
wading in
I had to make a career change myself. I had never used a computer until 2 years ago and have almost completed my MCSE. Being rejected for no experience, I started in something different but closely related to computers like Telephony. Look for jobs that will train you. It never hurts to know a little about many things instead of a lot about one thing. Besides, you will meet many people so ask them how they got started. For every road forward there are many avenues off to the side. Good luck.
Denis
Getting my feet wet!
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.