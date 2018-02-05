workgroup:
start settings control panel... users...
type in admin name and password to gain access to change... Change from power user to admin... log off user and log back on.
Domain:
Same as above, or on the server give admin priviledges, log off, log back on as user and good to go.
Just remember to reboot pc, log back on and test before removing rights.
Good luck
I did this and this was not adequate to allow me to install the software. It is looking for some other type of administrative rights, I guess.
Under user manager (Control Panel, Users), add the users Domain account to the Administrators local group. You will need Domain admin rights to do this. THen, log back on as the user, and they should be able to install.
I'm assuming the piece you're wanting to install requires higher permissions than Power Users, and that you're trying to make the user a member of the Administrators group.
Go to Users and Passwords under Control Panel. Click the Advanced tab, then the Advanced button under Advanced User Management. A window should pop up saying Local Users and Groups. Double-click the Users folder and find the user you want to change. Right-click the user and click Properties. Click the Member Of tab and click Add, then select Administrators. Hit OK and relogin. On login your user account should have full administrator rights.
You need to logon to the computer, using the local administrator account!
Right click on the My Computer icon and select manage. Select Local Users and Groups. then select groups. then select administrators. Add the user login name to the administrators group and click OK.
Give user administrative rights
