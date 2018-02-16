Collapse -
Which DC has the FSMO roles?
by IC-IT
You may need to seize the FSMO roles, then demote the DC. Here is a KB on the subject.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/223787
and seizing.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/255504
gpo
domain (y) in domain (y) there 3 DC i plan to remove one but the problem that when i remove the DC the group policy in other 2 DC is missing and the user cannot print or share folder?
