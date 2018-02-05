GPO Inventory Tools

Search

Is there a tool available that will inventory all of the GPOs applied in a Win2K domain?

Microsoft just released Group policy Management Console. It will manage Windows 2000 Group policy.
You will need to have either a 2003 server or an XPpro box to run it. I think microsoft says that you "need" to have at lerast 1 server2003 license to be allowed to use it. You can get more info and the download here
http://www.microsoft.com/windowsserver2003/gpmc/default.mspx

If you install it on anything else than a W2003 server, you need to install the .NET Framework aswell.
It's a pretty cool tool - I played around with it in beta phase.
FS

