Search

Windows

Question

Gravatar
Locked

GPO wallpaper not applying - x64 XP

By tnickless ·
Hi all,

I'm trying to apply a wallpaper to my boxes and having a problem with the XP 64 bit. The policy has applied to all the 7, Vista and XP 32 bit machines however.

When I go to properties on the desktop of the machines that it's not appearing on, it is showing up as if it is set and it's grayed out (locked from a user changing it) but it doesn't appear on the desktop itself.

Has anyone ever seen this in XP 64 bit boxes? I'm kind of at a loss on what to try. Any help would be appreciated!

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Back to Windows Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums