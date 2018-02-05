Question
GPO wallpaper not applying - x64 XP
I'm trying to apply a wallpaper to my boxes and having a problem with the XP 64 bit. The policy has applied to all the 7, Vista and XP 32 bit machines however.
When I go to properties on the desktop of the machines that it's not appearing on, it is showing up as if it is set and it's grayed out (locked from a user changing it) but it doesn't appear on the desktop itself.
Has anyone ever seen this in XP 64 bit boxes? I'm kind of at a loss on what to try. Any help would be appreciated!
