GPRS CONNECTION
The General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) is a new nonvoice value added service that allows information to be sent and received across a mobile telephone network. It supplements today's Circuit Switched Data and Short Message Service.
http://www.gsmworld.com/technology/yes2gprs.html
To use GPRS, users specifically need:
a mobile phone or terminal that supports GPRS (existing GSM phones do NOT support GPRS)
a subscription to a mobile telephone network that supports GPRS
use of GPRS must be enabled for that user. Automatic access to the GPRS may be allowed by some mobile network operators, others will require a specific opt-in
knowledge of how to send and/ or receive GPRS information using their specific model of mobile phone, including software and hardware configuration (this creates a customer service requirement)
a destination to send or receive information through GPRS. Whereas with SMS this was often another mobile phone, in the case of GPRS, it is likely to be an Internet address, since GPRS is designed to make the Internet fully available to mobile users for the first time. From day one, GPRS users can access any web page or other Internet applications- providing an immediate critical mass of uses.
dear anna,
thanks for your answer i was useful to me specail the site you give me .
thanks again, wishing you all the best .
sincerely,
shady
The 'non-voice' element is a POSITIONING, no technical impossibility. As GPRS is paid by the byte and probably for the same fee no matter whether you use it to connect to a domestic or international mobile site, it
could even have advantages to use for 'VOIP'.
(It won't be called so because there is no normal TCP/IP in GPPS, for WAP-over-GRPS it would be WDP instead.)
However GRPS-international (similar to roaming) is still in its infancy in commercial terms, and if VOIP would indeed be offered that would take a large bite out of the international-call income of Telcos. So probably they won't like that and will do a lot to make it more difficult...
At your service,
<Erik> - The Netherlands
GPRS CONNECTION
