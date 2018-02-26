Are you adding the printer through your domain, or are you creating a new port on the ME laptop?
What kind of printer is it? I have a guest account in our library that is not on our network and I use mobileprintdriver4windows2kxpPS-en from HP to print through the internet to our HP printer.
Set the printer's Permisisons to allow Everyone access on the Security tab of the printer on the machine it's actuallyinstalled on.
That should do it; I have a similar setup so my mother-in-law can print when she's here.
Forgot to add you'll almost certainly need to add alternate drivers on the hostPC as well. The laptop will try to install the default drivers which'll be for a 2k or XP machine, I asume.
Download the ME drivers for that here:
http://tinyurl.com/s7m9k
Once you have those extracted, go to the Sharing tab on the host PC and click Additional Drivers, click the appropriate box and click OK. It'll prompt you to browse for the driver.
guest access to printer
