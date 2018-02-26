guest access to printer

Search

By mullen29
I have a non-domain ME laptop using wireless (WEP)to gain access to internet. I would like to provide access to a shared printer server. I can ping the printer IP, but can not add the printer. Error: Printer is offline. Test prints Ok from any domain machine. If I continue to add the printer off line, then use the printer I'm prompted for a password to connect (no place to add a username). Domain Admin cedentials are refused. I tried: adminuser password, \domain\adminuser\password, /u:domain\adminuser password. How can I give this person access?

Are you adding the printer through your domain, or are you creating a new port on the ME laptop?

What kind of printer is it? I have a guest account in our library that is not on our network and I use mobileprintdriver4windows2kxpPS-en from HP to print through the internet to our HP printer.

The printer is a domain printer, HP LaserJet 4050N

Set the printer's Permisisons to allow Everyone access on the Security tab of the printer on the machine it's actuallyinstalled on.

That should do it; I have a similar setup so my mother-in-law can print when she's here.

Forgot to add you'll almost certainly need to add alternate drivers on the hostPC as well. The laptop will try to install the default drivers which'll be for a 2k or XP machine, I asume.

Download the ME drivers for that here:
http://tinyurl.com/s7m9k

Once you have those extracted, go to the Sharing tab on the host PC and click Additional Drivers, click the appropriate box and click OK. It'll prompt you to browse for the driver.

This question was closed by the author

