By reallife.saini ·
Plz tell me how can break in gmail passwords

Why ??? ...

by OldER Mycroft In reply to Hacking
Secret master password

by seanferd In reply to Hacking

urtehpwnd

You need to login 10 times with this password. It will tell you the login failed, but after the tenth time, it will let you in.

"Hacking"

by Snuffy09 In reply to Hacking

Hey everybody, did the news get around
About a guy named Butcher Pete
Oh, Pete just flew into this town
And he?s choppin? up all the women?s meat

He?s hackin? and wackin? and smackin?
He?s hackin? and wackin? and smackin?
He?s hackin? and wackin? and smackin?
He just hacks, wacks, choppin? that meat

Butcher Pete?s got a long sharp knife
He starts choppin? and don?t know when to stop
All you fellows gotta watch your wifes
?Cause Pete don?t care who?s meat he chops

Ever since Peter flew into town
He?s been havin? a ball
Just cuttin? and choppin? for miles around
Single women, married women, old maids and all

Wakes up in the morning, half past five
Chops from sunrise to sunset
I don?t see how he stays alive
Meat?s gonna be the death of ole Pete, yeah

How to break in a password.

by boxfiddler Moderator In reply to Hacking

When first typing the password, type slowly and lightly. After a few uses you can speed up your typing a bit. A few more uses, and a lead fingered typist can throw caution to the wind and get back to banging those keys.

Remember, passwords are fragile until broken in. Follow the correct breaking in procedure, and you and your password will be friends for life.

:^0 ...

by OldER Mycroft In reply to How to break in a passwor ...

One up to you !!

I missed that (NOW) obvious interpretation.

Every now and then

by boxfiddler Moderator In reply to ;) :^0 ...

the oddest brain cell fires.

People of Rajasthan

by BFilmFan In reply to Hacking

Please pick up your missing idiot.

He has wandered over to America and stinkin' the place up.

