E-mail forwarding services
One of the myriad of effective e-mail backup systems is to use an e-mail forwarding service. These services maintain the HA and DR services many smaller organizations cannot yet afford. Your MX records point to these hosts which forward e-mail to your local servers. If your local servers fail, you can redirect your mail clients to these servers temporarily, have these services collect the e-mail, (usually a five day limit before NDRs are returned) or use a browser to retrieve e-mail from those systems until your local e-mail system is repaired. This is an effective insurance policy for smaller organizations unable to bear the burden of clustered servers and multiple e-mail server licensing costs.
One note
Just be sure you know all the HA and DR solutions used by every third party you contract with. This may sound like common sense, but remember to investigate.
Mike Talon
Handle e-mail system failure
