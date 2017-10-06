Hard Drive Not Recognized

Have you tried to add the hard drive as a second drive to your PC? Even if it refuses to boot, you may be able to access it as a second drive.
Make sure you change the BIOS setting of both the secondary master and slave to Auto first, if you use the secondary IDE channel.
Yes, I've tried this too. The system is just not recognizing the HD. I think I'll have to send it to a third
party to retrieve the data. If you know of any dependable service that does this I'm all ears?
Thanks,
I have also tried it on USB external case and Yes it is getting power the platter is definitly running.
What format is the drive formatted in? NTFS, FAT, etc. Is your computers hard drive formatted the same? Download the utilities from the hard drive manufacturer, run it and see what it has to say because it is possible the drive is bad.
As you have fitted it to your computer and it is not recognized that doesn't mean that it's gone bad but it could be something as simple as not having the jumpers set correctly to Slave and your original HDD will need it's jumper set to [Master.
If after making sure that the drive jumpers are set correctly you are still unable to see it in BIOS the only option left to you to recover the data is to send it away to a specialized Data Recovery House and have the data recovered. Your friend will of course need to be willing to spend the several thousand Dollars to have this work performed though.
If you can get the drive recognized by BIOS or maybe even better buy putting it into a USB Caddy and then plugging it into a running computer with XP on it there are several Data Recovery programs available but whenever you are recovering Data you NEVER EVER write to the drive that you are recovering the data from as you'll overwrite other data that you may need to recover so you'll need enough storage space to save the recovered files to on another computers HDD.
You can try any of the following URLs for Data Recovery Software some works better than others but then they tend to be far more expensive as well.
http://www.x-ways.net/winhex/
http://www.bitmart.net/r2k.shtml
http://www.ontrack.com/Homepage.aspx?id=3&pagename=Software
http://www.stellarinfo.com/
http://www.iolo.com/sr/3/
http://www.getdata.com/
My first option would be the On Track Easy Recovery Professional but it's also probably the most expensive option as well but it works faster and better than the others. If that's too expensive you can Try Win Hex as it's cheap but you need to know Hex and it's certainly not for the beginner where as Davory is and it's relatively cheap as well.
The others I've had no direct experience with so I can not offer and comments on from personal experience but I've been told that the Phoenix and GetData both work quite well by people who have used them.
Col
I have also tried it on USB external case and Yes it is getting power the platter is definitly running.
I have come across this situatio twice before, the first instance was a hard drive from a dell machine:
Dell have a been using a piece of technology for the 80s where by there is a password writted to the engineering cylinder of the hard drive, this is enabled or disabled in the BIOS but because the password lives on the hard drive it makes no difference if the item is removed and attached to another machine it will still not allow you access the data, I am sure taht you will agree that this software is a good idea if you want to protect data but the downside is that if you loose your password then it is a return to dell to get the drive re-set and even then may not recover the data.
The other instance was just a corrupted widows drive that would not boot or allow me to read from another machine as an external disk:
My soulution in this case was to use a Linux Live CD (Knoppix is freely available on the internet for download) you insert the CD in to your system and reboot, your computer will then boot into the Knoppix version of Linux and allow you to read teh external disk attached and copy the files to your chosen destination, once you have done this you can then format the other drive and re-install your operating system onto it, when you remove the cd from your own system and reboot it will go straight back to windows as normal and you will be able to access all the data that you copied from the corrupted drive..
I hope that one of the above may be the right solution to your problem
Best Regards
Bev
This may sound crazy, but one other thing to try is putting the HD in the freezer. I have never tried this myself, As I have never had the opportunity, but I have heard that some people have had success with recovering data this way. As always, do NOT write to this drive, but instead immediately transfer the data to a known good disk.
There is one last resort, but attempt this at your own risk, and is also only a good idea if you MUST have the data on the drive. This will only work if the problem is in the drive controller. (Contrary to popular belief the drive controller is not on the motherboard. Hence 'Internal Drive Electronics, I.D.E.'). Anyway, here goes:
1.) Buy a HD identical to the one that is causing the problem.
2.) Open the cases on the Hard Drives in a low humidity, relatively dust-free room. The less dust in the air, the better. (THIS WILL DESTROY BOTH OF THE HARD DRIVES AND VOID THE WARRANTY)
3.) Remove the platters and exchange the platter from the bad drive to the new drive and reassemble the case
*** THERE ARE NO GUARANTEES THIS WILL WORK AND YOU >>>WILL<<< DESTROY BOTH HDs IN THE PROCESS. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED! ***
4.) Copy the data from the reassembled drive to another drive that you have not open the case on. The reassembled drive should work long enough to copy the data over.
5.) BACK THE DATA UP. If was worth all the trouble of doing this, it needs to be backed up regularly!
Hard Drive Not Recognized
