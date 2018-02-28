Hard drive works intermittently

Is the drive spinning up?
It could be a contact in the power plug is not making good contact when you plug it into the drive. Try another plug, like the one going to the CD.
I've noticed that sometimes when the drive fails, it's while Windows is running. I can actually hear a click, and it sounds like the drive stops spinning. I just realized that one of my CD drives wasn't working the other day, too.. (but now it seems fine) I wonder if my power supply just isn't functioning right anymore. I think I bought the case/power supply about 4 years ago. Well, I'm going try changing the power plugs and the HD cables. We'll see how it works out. Thanks a lot for the feedback.
How Big is the Power Supply and is the fan in it working?
What it sounds is happening here is a heat related issue where something is breaking down when it reaches a certain temperature so I would start off by trying a different Known Good Power Supply and work from there.
There are several things that can happen particularly if the unit is left running 24/7 connectors can start to corrode and cause a heat build up in them which in a worst case scenario can lead to the destruction of attached devices, to the PS just simply breaking down and no longer providing the correct Voltages.
I always recommend good Power Supplies like the Antec Brand or something of that quality as they have a stated constant supply capability and not peek ratings.
If the drive spins up
Then it would be a failure on the motherboard. I had one similar failure on an older P1 unit that had the IDE controller chip intermittent before failing completely. At first it wouldn't find the drive even though it was spinning. The it couldn't see the whole drive and then it failed completely and couldn't even see a new drive. Built a new P3 unit and added the drive and it still works today.
Did you find a solution? Cause i'm having the same problem but don't know what the problem is.
Working fine now
After a few helpful replies, I replaced my old 300W power supply with a new 500W Antec Smartpower 2.0. Took a little time to replace it, but not too bad. I've had no problems now for the last month, and the PC's been on 24 hrs a day. Also, I'd been having some problems with a CD-ROM drive spinning up, and it seems fine now. I since put an old HD back in that I thought was defective, and it's been working fine.
Thanks to all the people who recommended changing out the PS. I think it was a good move, and it's not very expensive (around $69 after rebate from Buy.com).
I had the same problem
I had the same problem,i replaced the ide cables and a fresh install,On closer investigation the i narrowed it down to symantec noton internet sicurity or a virus.But i am confident it was norton as the problem occured after i installed the 2006 program.
