By schanda ·
i have PCs with Windows XP sp2 OS,a laptop with Vista bussiness and the domain controller has windows 2000 server OS. so the vista PC cant see other computers but the rest of PCs can see it.
what could be the problem help me. i have tried a lot of things that includes re-configuring the active direcotory, re-laying of cables and termination etc but to no avail. please assit me resolve this problem.

by LarryD4 In reply to Hardware Technician

Did you check to see if the firewall is on, for the Vista PC?

by clarkd038 In reply to Vista Firewall

Do you have network sharing and discovery option turned on in?

Also I have seen where it is an older router and the router will not route the packets from vista.

by schanda In reply to router

thanks for your message. however i wish to inform you that the network sharing turned on and i have tried to use a ddiffrent switch but all these have failed.

thanks,

Simon

by schanda In reply to Vista Firewall

yes the vista firewall is on. and let me inform you that, initially it was working ok and suddenly it started to fail. i do'nt know wether the user did something to the configurations or not, am not sure.or is it because the domain controller has windows 2000 server operating system.

thanks,

simon

by Peconet Tietokoneet-217038187993258194678069903632 In reply to Hardware Technician

You will need:
LLT
http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyID=4f01a31d-ee46-481e-ba11-37f485fa34ea&displaylang=en
Download this and run it, and see if it fixes your issue.

Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
