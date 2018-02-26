router
Do you have network sharing and discovery option turned on in?
Also I have seen where it is an older router and the router will not route the packets from vista.
Let me know
vista connecting to Xp computers
thanks for your message. however i wish to inform you that the network sharing turned on and i have tried to use a ddiffrent switch but all these have failed.
thanks,
Simon
vista connecting to Xp computers and Win 2000 server
yes the vista firewall is on. and let me inform you that, initially it was working ok and suddenly it started to fail. i do'nt know wether the user did something to the configurations or not, am not sure.or is it because the domain controller has windows 2000 server operating system.
thanks,
simon
For VIsta to see XP or other computers on your network.
You will need:
LLT
http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyID=4f01a31d-ee46-481e-ba11-37f485fa34ea&displaylang=en
Download this and run it, and see if it fixes your issue.
Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
Hardware Technician
what could be the problem help me. i have tried a lot of things that includes re-configuring the active direcotory, re-laying of cables and termination etc but to no avail. please assit me resolve this problem.
