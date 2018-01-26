Not hacked, but possibly infected by spyware or trojan horse
Have you been using any peer-to-peer file sharing software on your laptop? If so, you may have exposed your machine to malware. I once caught a nasty case of a trojan horse called "SpySheriff" that wreaked havoc on my XP machine and required a complete reformat of the hard drive. Be careful with what websites you visit and be sure to protect your machine from spyware by installing the appropriate software to catch and block it.
We need more information as to what you have been doing before you got this to properly assist in troubleshooting and fixing your problem.
have i been hacked
Just going on the web - no peer to peer on the laptop I am using Norton Antivirus Corporate Edition I keep fully updated I keep up with this pretty well firewalls software ect? but as I can see, not well enough two nights ago I fell asleep with the laptop hooked to the internet when I woke up the system was in hibernate mode and that was when I was asked for my password that I never set! Then everything listed in the last post, my biggest problem is not being able to gain administrator rights!!! The tools are not there ( or where they belong and nothing comes up on any scan?..
Possibly have been hacked and Norton Corp won't help you
Your best bet would be to try to restart in safe mode and see if you can access the machine using the default administrator account. If not, then your administrator account is either renamed or locked out with a password. Unless you created a password recovery disk, you will have to reinstall Windows XP from scratch to clear out the local SAM database.
have i been hacked
I have tried safe mode & default administrator account, I used the ?ERD Commander Lock Smith by Winterals to change the password ? still will not give me administrator right?s or privileges. I will try getting into the ?local SAM database? using a program called ?ophcrack livecd 1.1.4? found on http://ophcrack.sourceforge.net/ . Have you heard of this program ? I will have to do some more reading on this I normally don?t go this far with out ghosting the drive that will be next!
NOD32 :)
NOD32 is my top choice of AV products on the market. www.eset.com to pick up the 30day trial.
You will need to get rid of any other AV . . anti-malware.. spyware on your system.
have i been hacked?
I Thank you in advance for any help you have to offer.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.