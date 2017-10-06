HDD Format

Search

I have a number of old PC's which I am looking to dispose of. Does anyone know of a decent (preferably freeware/shareware) HDD formating utility which will completely erase IDE hard disks.
Many thanks

I use this one -- Active@ Kill Disk - Hard Drive Eraser

Go to this url and download it for free

http://download.com.com/3000-2092-10188745.html

you set it up on a bootable floopy and it works regardless ot the operating system

Try Autoclave. Do a search on Google for autoclave and download it from the guy's site at the University of Washington. It's basically a Linux boot disk with a format utility on it with 5 different levels of erasing.

Just a side comment, if any of the data on the drives is something that someone would be willing to spend a lot of money to recover, you are better off destroying the drives.

If it is just personal files and information, the erasure programs should do all that you need.

Chas

The only way to 100% 'erase' any and all content stored on a Hard Drive is to physically destroy it ... period. It doesn't matter how many times it has been you have formatted the drive/partition (even deleted the partitions including the MBR), there is always recoverable data on a Hard Disk. Governmental/Law Enforcement Agencies (even you) can recover data with tools such as: WinHex, etc .. or an app that is pretty noteworthy in the data recovery industry (example: EnCase Evidence Discovery Software) ... so, basically if you are going to dispose of the PC and don't want anyone to ever be able to recover any of it ... physically destroy it.

