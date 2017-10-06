HDD Format
I use this one -- Active@ Kill Disk - Hard Drive Eraser
Go to this url and download it for free
http://download.com.com/3000-2092-10188745.html
HDD Format
I use this one -- Active@ Kill Disk - Hard Drive Eraser
Go to this url and download it for free
http://download.com.com/3000-2092-10188745.html
you set it up on a bootable floopy and it works regardless ot the operating system
HDD Format
Try Autoclave. Do a search on Google for autoclave and download it from the guy's site at the University of Washington. It's basically a Linux boot disk with a format utility on it with 5 different levels of erasing.
HDD Format
Just a side comment, if any of the data on the drives is something that someone would be willing to spend a lot of money to recover, you are better off destroying the drives.
If it is just personal files and information, the erasure programs should do all that you need.
Chas
HDD Format
The only way to 100% 'erase' any and all content stored on a Hard Drive is to physically destroy it ... period. It doesn't matter how many times it has been you have formatted the drive/partition (even deleted the partitions including the MBR), there is always recoverable data on a Hard Disk. Governmental/Law Enforcement Agencies (even you) can recover data with tools such as: WinHex, etc .. or an app that is pretty noteworthy in the data recovery industry (example: EnCase Evidence Discovery Software) ... so, basically if you are going to dispose of the PC and don't want anyone to ever be able to recover any of it ... physically destroy it.
HDD Format
Many thanks
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.