Help Desk trying to move up

It sounds like you have made a decision
You don't exactly sound happy with your current employer, or the position. Why not make the change?
It is fact that we are in a bad economy but nothing stops you from looking.
More importantly, what is stopping you from educating and developing yourself professionally? We all have certs to pass and our companies don't always pay. You can make an investment in yourself is all I'm saying. That would also position you in a better place when you have a discussion with your current employer, as well as when you interview with other companies. Remember, we're talking about a companies network. You could potentially impact business ($$$$).
But good luck to you. Hard work has always paid off for me.
Associates burried me in student loans
My Associates degree put $40k into debt in high interest student loans. I basically have no money to spend on anything other than bills and about $100 a month to put in savings for emergencies. $14 p/hour doesn't exactly get me very far when I have to pay $550 a month on student loans.
Until I get a raise/promotion certs and a bachelor's are going to have to wait.
You're assuming far too many things ...
"He got promoted at his two year mark and, at the time, had the same degree as me (AS in Computer Network Systems) as well as the exact same amount of experience that I have right now."
So what? The only definite here is similarity in length of tenure. Does his degree have EXACTLY the same grades as yours does, did this bloke have EXACTLY the same two years that you've just had, are you an EXACT clone of him, was the world economy an EXACT match to how it is now? - No.
"I'm hitting my my second year mark and I'm still officially a "Help Desk" employee making $14.00 p/hour and not getting any official promotion."
What is the official minimum wage in your part of the US? I've run a few internet searches and you do not appear to be earning the basic wage. How much would you be in receipt of if you were standing in the Dole Queue?
Are you aware of how many IT Professionals, many of whom with qualifications you could only dream of, are presently occupying slots in that very Dole Queue?
"The worst part of it all is it seems like the company doesn't want to train me because they're worried I'll ask for more money or leave."
You're already bemoaning your level of remuneration - I reckon the Company has got you marked spot on!
"Also the guy who moved up to Jr. Network Admin is kind of a jerk. He doesn't remember that he had to be trained on things too and if I ever ask him a question he makes me feel stupid for asking it."
This is a character judgment from a subordinate - NEVER a good idea. If you are motivated to post this element of dissatisfaction on a Public Forum like TechRepublic, chances are you have already evoked your feelings verbally to 'trusted colleagues' as well. In any form of employment, particularly when you occupy a slot near (or at) the bottom - trust no-one.
At present, given your effectively short (in the greater scheme of things) term of employment, the current economic climate (is the Company still growing as much as a year ago?) and the fact that you're in full-time employment - this all sounds like a case of sour grapes.
If you're not happy with your present employment, try dipping your toe in the water outside of this Company.
But don't be surprised if its frozen solid.
off of the subject
hello, tool0204... i suppose i have question for you.... i've had my associate's in network security for 2 years now... and im currently in school to get my bachelors.... but i don't have any real world experience... before you got your help desk position.. did you have any previous experience?
and to piggie back on the other threads, you should continue to educate yourself and know that whatever GOD has for you will be for you... it's a reason why the other guys moved ahead of you... because your's will be better, just be patient and continue to make the necessary steps....
Help Desk trying to move up
After working as the only Help Desk employee for 1 year they hired a second guy because the company was growing. I was then asked, by my boss, to start helping him with certain projects related to Project Management. I thought this was great and that I could have a future with the company. Now another year later, I'm hitting my my second year mark and I'm still officially a "Help Desk" employee making $14.00 p/hour and not getting any official promotion.
The worst part of it all is it seems like the company doesn't want to train me because they're worried I'll ask for more money or leave. Also the guy who moved up to Jr. Network Admin is kind of a jerk. He doesn't remember that he had to be trained on things too and if I ever ask him a question he makes me feel stupid for asking it. I have extremely limited permissions as far as AD goes and I don't even get to touch exchange. It's gotten to the point where 3 months ago I installed a server and some worstations on a VM just to brush up on my domain creation and AD skills.
Basically I'd like to either move up to some kind of Assistant Project Management position or actually start getting some real training and opportunities within the Network Administrator's scope of work.
