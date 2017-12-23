Help me delete a downloaded film

Real Player has an engine that loads at boot ...
It resides in the background.
Check in your systray for a RealPlayer icon - I think it's a little blue thingy.
Activate your Task Manager and check for RealPlayer as a PROCESS. Then KILL it.
Now try deleting the file.
While you're at it I'd get rid of RealPlayer too. My experience of it (short-lived experience) was nothing but a nightmare.
http://www.stopbadware.org/reports/reportdisplay?reportname=realplayer01282008
**This link about RealPlayer is worth reading (obviously a bit biased but worth the quick read anyway!)
Edited for link.
This is one of the reasons the BBC makes me cranky.
Real Player.
Not to mention their "only viewable in U.K. stuff".
The "Only viewable in the U.S.A" stuff annoys me ...
CaptBilly1Eye used to send me links to good shows but I could never run 'em.
Maybe my 'BBC' membership showed up online and they blocked me! :^0
You sure it finished downloading?
If it hasn't, that could explain both issues.
Try exiting the Real Player icon
that resides in the system tray. Sometimes that interferes with file deletion.
Hello
I tried to delete it in safe mode but nothing.
The real player icon isn't in the system tray and I made sure I have nothing of real player running in the windows task manager.
It finished downloading the movie completely
You can also try this
Can't delete a file in Windows? Here's what to do..
http://www.softwarepatch.com/tips/howto-delete-xp.html
MoveOnBoot 1.9.5
http://www.softwarepatch.com/software/moveonboot.html
I do like this...
When i've had some problem deleting a movie file (usualy .avi), I try to make sure that the movie player isn't running (check task manager) and sometimes just marking the film by selecting it by a simple mouse click and wait for a moment, then try to delete it. This sometimes work, it's like windows has to index it or whatever it does by selecting it...
If that doesn't work i'll make a simular file, ex make a new .txt file and rename it exactly as the movie file with the right extension and copy replace that then delete it.
Hope that helps
Help me delete a downloaded film
I am using Windows XP Professional SP3 and Real Player v.11.
When I try to watch the movie with Real Player, I get this message: ?General error. An error occurred.
RealMedia File Format: Corrupt Media File ?Film.com ? Free Horror Film Festival.rm?. The file is unreadable.
I try then to delete the file and I get this message: Error Deleting File or Folder
Cannot delete Film.com ? Free Horror Film Festival: It is being used by another person or program. Close any programs that might be using the file and then try again.
The problem is that I don?t know which program might be using the file to not be able to delete because I made sure that no other program is opened.
Help me please.
