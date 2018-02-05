Couple of ideas.....
For uninstalling software which must be manually uninstalled:
Uninstall Tools
http://www.crystalidea.com/
http://www.revouninstaller.com/
Scripting an uninstall of a windows app is very very tricky....use a utiltity to do that, unless you get paid by the hour.
For the install, build a MSI package for that.
This might be of help to you and your batch file issue.
http://www.majorgeeks.com/sysFriend_d950.html
Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
If this information is useful, please mark as helpful. Thanks
Help! Need help writing a batch file
What I want to do is write a batch file that I can set to run at start up, or at least run the batch file on each machine so that running the script will:
1. Uninstall the original program with all associated registries
2. Install the new program
Unfortunatly I can't find an uninstall.exe file. Is there a way I can run a command to prompt the windows uninstall sheild to remove a specific program, and then place that command in my batch file?
