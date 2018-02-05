Search

Help! Need help writing a batch file

By frank.corey
OK - so the powers that be decided to upgrade a program which was installed system wide at many different site, but to do that the old program has to be manually removed and the new version manually installed. Our IS tells us this is the only way for some reason.

What I want to do is write a batch file that I can set to run at start up, or at least run the batch file on each machine so that running the script will:
1. Uninstall the original program with all associated registries
2. Install the new program

Unfortunatly I can't find an uninstall.exe file. Is there a way I can run a command to prompt the windows uninstall sheild to remove a specific program, and then place that command in my batch file?

Couple of ideas.....

by robo_dev In reply to Help! Need help writing ...

For uninstalling software which must be manually uninstalled:

Uninstall Tools
http://www.crystalidea.com/
http://www.revouninstaller.com/

Scripting an uninstall of a windows app is very very tricky....use a utiltity to do that, unless you get paid by the hour.

For the install, build a MSI package for that.

This might be of help to you and your batch file issue.

by Peconet Tietokoneet-217038187993258194678069903632 In reply to Help! Need help writing ...

http://www.majorgeeks.com/sysFriend_d950.html

