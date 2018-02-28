Collapse -
do a search for the file
by PurpleSkys
at least that should find the file, if it doesn't, then you've managed to delete it somehow (check recycle bin).
at least that should find the file, if it doesn't, then you've managed to delete it somehow (check recycle bin).
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
help?!!! need
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.