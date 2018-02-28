Search

Hardware

Question

Gravatar
Locked

help?!!! need

By chichikono ·
i tried to cut and paste a file to a certain folder, when its about to finish, it said that the file is being used by another program, so i undid it "ctrl-z" , now its gone from the the original folder and also nothing on the supposedly designated folder... where can i locate that file or is the files till there? im worried maybe its stuck somewhere in the virtual memory or somwhere..pls help...thanks

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

do a search for the file

by PurpleSkys In reply to help?!!! need

at least that should find the file, if it doesn't, then you've managed to delete it somehow (check recycle bin).

Back to Hardware Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums