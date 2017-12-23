MSIs
Creating an MSI is a two part process, you run your MSI Creation tool eg. WinInstall and run a discover this will collect all the file and registry information.
Then install the package and configure it how you want.
Run the MSI Creation tool again and run another Discover, this will then check for changes since the first discover and add all the files and registry changes and place them into a MSI package (sometime it will create folders with the files in it).
Then the MSI package can be deployed using GPO by extracting the files in the package and import the registry settings onto the target computers.
Help with making .msi packages and group policy
For example if I wanted to install Ad-Aware to clients with group policy. Do I just package the install.exe or do I install it and package the actual folder where I installed ad-aware?
Starting to really frustrate me it shouldn't be that hard.
Thanks for any input.
