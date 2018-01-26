Search

help with Win 32 virus can't start my computer

By Roxyde ·
I have the Win32 virus on my computer, had to shut down computer but then it would not reboot not even in safe mode. I need the files off of this computer. What would happen if I take the hard drive out and connect it to another computer will Win32 virus attack the computer that I connect to? Will I be able to safely back-up my files from the hard drive without save the virus on my USB?

Win 32 virus can't start my computer

by besikakibale In reply to help with Win 32 virus ca ...

well i think you need to reinstall your OS.if you had partioned your hard drive then your on the other drive is work is safe.however you will lose what you had saved on the desktop.if you hadn't partioned, then all your work will be lost.i ope this helps...

Can you please Explain?

by Roxyde In reply to Win 32 virus can't start ...

I'm not sure what u mean by partioned my hard drive. how do I do that? The only thing I have done so far is used Dr.Web LiveCD to scan my computer, then I rebooted, trying to get my hard drive to get my file off but it still wouldn't reboot even in safe mode, it gives me the blue screen. So I am unable to retrieve my files. The other issue is the files I really need are in a folder on my desktop.

Removal using the W32.Downadup Conficker Removal Tool

by Jacky Howe In reply to help with Win 32 virus ca ...

Add the drive as a Slave or through USB and run the removal tools.

Symantec Security Response has developed a removal tool to clean the infections of W32.Downadup. Use this removal tool first, as it is the easiest way to remove this threat.

http://www.symantec.com/business/security_response/writeup.jsp?docid=2009-011316-0247-99

Virus alert about the Win32/Conficker.B worm

http://support.microsoft.com/kb/962007

Also Known As: Win32/Conficker.A [Computer Associates], W32/Downadup.A [F-Secure], Conficker.A [Panda Software], Net-Worm.Win32.Kido.bt [Kaspersky]

Microsoft released a critical security update for Windows: MS08-067.

This is what i have done so far

by Roxyde In reply to Removal using the W32.Dow ...

The only thing I have done so far is used Dr.Web LiveCD to scan my computer, then I rebooted, trying to get my hard drive to get my file off but it still wouldn't reboot even in safe mode, it gives me the blue screen. So I am unable to retrieve my files. The other issue is the files I really need are in a folder on my desktop. I a little nerve about taking my hard drive out, but if it is the only way to save my work I will.

OK

by Jacky Howe In reply to This is what i have done ...

If you have a Linux box you can use Midnight Commander to copy your files to it through DR Web. The recipient System must have the Fish server or a Bash compatible Shell. It would be easier to remove the hard drive and connect it to another System. The System that you connect the drive to should be running real-time Antivirus protection. Another alternative is to use a live Linux CD and burn your Data to CD. There are a few versions to choose from, here is one example.

http://www.pclinuxos.com/index.php?option=com_ionfiles&Itemid=28

When you have your Data, the easiest & safest way to remove the infection is to completely wipe the hard drive and reinstall the Operating System. Use DBAN for IDE drives or KillDisk for Sata drives.


Darik's Boot and Nuke.

http://dban.sourceforge.net/

Autonuke should do it by running it at least 3 times.


Bootable ISO Image for KillDisk for DOS Free version

http://www.killdisk.com/downloadfree.htm

