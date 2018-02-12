Open your Access database. On the Tools menu, click Startup. Uncheck the box marked "Display Database Window." Now the window will be hidden. To show the window, click F11 from within the program.
you can use autoexec name macro and maximize startup form
and save as mde files.
Before save, get backup. and hide toolbar and menu
Hide the table objects at startup
I have a problem. I develop and Access Application but I do not want my Clients to know its an Access Application.
The question is : How do I hide, the table objects at startup ? This is because i can see the Access table objects when Access run the application.
Thanks!
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.