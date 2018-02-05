Hot fix updates
What you're seeing are all of the Hotfixes that have been applied (installed), that can be un-installed. You can remove this entry from the uninstall program lists, but I wouldn't advise removing the hotfix. To clean up the installed program list.
Each entry on the Add/Remove program list is also a Registry entry. To remove an entry, start a Registry editor (regedit.exe) and go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Win-dows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall. Select the item that corresponds to theentry. From the Registry editor menu bar, select Edit, Delete.
pls tell me what is this and can stop this updating
