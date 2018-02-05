Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Hot fix updates

By kn_abhilash ·
i ahve a winnt 4.0 server, if i go to Add/remove programms in controll panel i can see something like " Hotfix.....( see Q323172 for more information "

pls tell me what is this and can stop this updating

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Hot fix updates

by Mike Mullins In reply to Hot fix updates

What you're seeing are all of the Hotfixes that have been applied (installed), that can be un-installed. You can remove this entry from the uninstall program lists, but I wouldn't advise removing the hotfix. To clean up the installed program list.
Each entry on the Add/Remove program list is also a Registry entry. To remove an entry, start a Registry editor (regedit.exe) and go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Win-dows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall. Select the item that corresponds to theentry. From the Registry editor menu bar, select Edit, Delete.

Good Luck,
0bytes

gravatar
Collapse -

Hot fix updates

by kn_abhilash In reply to Hot fix updates

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

Hot fix updates

by kn_abhilash In reply to Hot fix updates

This question was closed by the author

Back to Windows Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums