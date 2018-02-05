Hi there,
First of all, I do know that MSN has been glitchy lately (well, actually over the past year), but what I would do is this. Delete your current OE entry for Hotmail and recreate a new one. Perhaps something has changed and you need it updated. Here's the info from MSN:
In Outlook Express, click the Tools menu, and then click Accounts.
Click Add, and then click Mail.
Type your full name, and then click Next.
Type your full HotmailSympatico Mail e-mail address (name@hotmail.com), and then click Next.
In the My incoming mail server is a box, click HTTP.
In the My HTTP service provider is box, click Hotmail, and then click Next.
Type the password for your Hotmail account, and then click Next.
To help protect your privacy, do not select the Remember password check box unless you are the only person with access to the program.
Click Finish.
I would also run a Spyware removal tool such as adaware (www.lavasoftusa.com) or spybot (download at www.download.com) Also, as a precaution, update and then run your virus scanning utility.
Poster rated this answer.
This is what I did first but it didn't change anything.
Hotmail accessing
You have helped me a couple of times in the recent past and I am still here asking for help.
Here is my problem:
I have three computers at home.
All of them could acess my hotmail accounts without any problems either with OE 6 or IE.
(I am using Win XP Pro).
Recently (one or two weeks) two of my computers would not let me access my hotmail accounts either with OE or IE.
The third still can do it (fortunately for my mails) without problem.
When I try to send and receive my emails with OE I got an error message that says :
Unable to poll for your messages on your HTTP server. Account "Hotmail, server:"http://services.msn.com/svc$/hotmail/httpmail.asp" Protocol: HTTPMail, Server Response: ",Port:0, Secure(SSL): No, Socket error: 12029, Error Number: 0x800CCC0E
I have tried to restore a disk image from Drive Image 7 created one month ago to no avail.
I have created (on one of the two incriminated computer) a new boot on a separate disk then I can access my accounts without any problem.
When I try to loggin directly from msn.com I got a "This page cannot be displayed.
and the URL that cannot be displayed is this one : http://g.msn.com/0nwenus0/AE/02
Could any one help me to solve this problem please?
Is there a help site from MSN?
Thank you in advance
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.