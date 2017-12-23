hotmail issue with links

Search

i have a hotmail account that used to allow me to click a link in an email and go to that link..now it will not allow me to click on the links and go anywhere..it just sits there.. i can access links through email in my yahoo and outlook accounts... and if i go to another pc i can in my hotmail form another pc.. any suggestions why i can no longer do this on my pc to my hotmail account? thanks

Didn't Microsoft disallow that to prevent viruses from infecting users?

i would not think so cause i can access and use the links from another pc on my hotmail account..

You have probably installed SP2 for windows xp. The new version of internet explorer there has a popup blocker. If that is set to on and the links on which you click happen to open as popups, they won't open. By pressing the ctrl key while clicking on the link, it should open. Or you can turn off the popup blocker or change it's strength.

