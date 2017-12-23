i would not think so cause i can access and use the links from another pc on my hotmail account..
You have probably installed SP2 for windows xp. The new version of internet explorer there has a popup blocker. If that is set to on and the links on which you click happen to open as popups, they won't open. By pressing the ctrl key while clicking on the link, it should open. Or you can turn off the popup blocker or change it's strength.
hotmail issue with links
