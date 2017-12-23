General discussion
How can i access a mail from MBOX-file?
I am using mozilla-mail-client in my project. I am save some mail-templates. These are saved in MBOX-format. All the mails saved are stored in a single file(MBOX-Format-file).
With this MBOX-format-file another file of time .msf is created.
How can i access a particular mail which i need from MBOX-file using the "*.msf" file.
I will be very thankfull on advice.
