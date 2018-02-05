how can I block downloading files?

With Internet Explorer open, go to Tools, Internet Options, Security tab, Custom Level....scroll down to Downloads and tick the disable button. Then OK, Apply, OK. It is a basic fix.
dir friend...
I know this trick, but am asking if there is another way , like programs,aw something like isa can I install it on windows xp and thanks
You could install a firewall on each system and configure it to not allow downloads. Otherwise, you should use the earlier commentor's advice.
But frankly, you need either ISA or a firewall to avoid these issues.
but I cant install the ISA on windows xp
or if there is a firewall can u write the name and how to configure to block the download
and thanks for asnwering
Hello friend,
Here is your solution; simple & effective:
http://www.winguardpro.com/
Happy Computing :)
thx for this program.. any crack for it plz? coz I search and I didint find one
best one I have worked with in a looong time:
http://www.smoothwall.org
download the smoothwall express!
