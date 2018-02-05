Search

how can I block downloading files?

By omar_hajj ·
hi all
I need help plz
I have server sharing ( windows xp)
without ISA
and I need to block downloading files ( .exe;.zip....)

is there a way or any program? plz help me

by cp7212 In reply to how can I block downloadi ...

With Internet Explorer open, go to Tools, Internet Options, Security tab, Custom Level....scroll down to Downloads and tick the disable button. Then OK, Apply, OK. It is a basic fix.

by omar_hajj In reply to how can I block downloadi ...

dir friend...
I know this trick, but am asking if there is another way , like programs,aw something like isa can I install it on windows xp and thanks

by BFilmFan In reply to how can I block downloadi ...

You could install a firewall on each system and configure it to not allow downloads. Otherwise, you should use the earlier commentor's advice.

But frankly, you need either ISA or a firewall to avoid these issues.

by omar_hajj In reply to how can I block downloadi ...

but I cant install the ISA on windows xp
or if there is a firewall can u write the name and how to configure to block the download
and thanks for asnwering

by Ken G. In reply to how can I block downloadi ...

Hello friend,

Here is your solution; simple & effective:

http://www.winguardpro.com/

Happy Computing :)

by omar_hajj In reply to how can I block downloadi ...

thx for this program.. any crack for it plz? coz I search and I didint find one

by caestelle In reply to how can I block downloadi ...

If you are looking for a crack for it, I recommend this site...

http://www.cybercrime.gov/netsum.htm

In other words you came to the wrong place!!!!

by wdeklerk In reply to how can I block downloadi ...

best one I have worked with in a looong time:
http://www.smoothwall.org
download the smoothwall express!

