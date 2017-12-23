Collapse -
Fix Excel Pie Chart Label Size
by Steve=True
In Excel 2007 you can select a label and then go to the Home Ribbon in the Spreadsheet and choose the Text format of your choice. This is how to correct the font choice.
How can I change label sizes & shapes in Excel pie charts?
My aim is make the data label 'fit' more comfortably into the space afforded by the segment representing the relevant data. Obviously these can change as the data alters and I have one in particular that shows the balances in different accounts as a proportion of the total and of course which changes daily. I would be perfectly happy to adjust the label sizes and positions each time I print out the pie chart.
