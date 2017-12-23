Search

How can I change label sizes & shapes in Excel pie charts?

By jeffholden ·
When I create a pie chart in Excel (2007), often I would like to change the overall size of the data labels but Excel does not seem to allow this. I have tried clicking on the corners of the label to no avail.

My aim is make the data label 'fit' more comfortably into the space afforded by the segment representing the relevant data. Obviously these can change as the data alters and I have one in particular that shows the balances in different accounts as a proportion of the total and of course which changes daily. I would be perfectly happy to adjust the label sizes and positions each time I print out the pie chart.

