How can I increase modem speed?

The speed depends in practice also on the other modem with which your modem negotiates the actual speed at the start of the communication session.
Factors determining the throughput or the effective speed are the the maximum speed of the other modem and the quality of the line. If there are numerous errors and subsequent retransmissions, the effective speed is lower.
Quite often the quality or age of the telephone exchanges between the two modems are the crucial barrier slowing down the perceived speed.
I bet a quarter you are on a phone line with a 'duplexer' or some such widget that has sullied the analog phone line. the phone company uses them if they need to squeeze more capacity out of existing switching equipment. are you in a rapidly growing (rural?) area? i would call the phone company and ask your exact posted question and see if they don't give you an explanation like that.
'how fast can a modem go on this phone line' is the question you ask 'em. the locked down speed at 24k is the exact symptom of telco equipment induced slowdown for analog modems...
2 more cents:
both ends (modems) have to be capable of the speed, configured same protocol etc...
next likely most culprit imho and as TT says likely is noisy/attenuated phone line. remove those little splitters and nipples and stuff put on to extend the phone cable, put your known good phone cable in, take off all 'instruments' on the house circuit. phones are wired daisy chained usually. in a house, bad phone anywhere in house may be affecting the line depending on exactly how it is wired.
seems like i always end up examining the wiring so now i keep eye open for where it comes in house etc etc.
what i like to do to test for line noise is: i take an old phone with me, unplug the modem and plug in the line and listen to the line. should be pretty quite dialtone. if i can here noise, oww that bad. then i take phone outside to gray 'access' box and plug it into test jack there and listen. if i think noise is coming from wiring inside the house, i try to cable the modem in the computer directly thru open window or whatever to telco test jack outside to show 'look ma, 40K' (which btw is about all you really ever going to get. 56k not attainable. good disussion on modem mfg websites. like 3com or usrobotics
if customer says prob intermittent, i try to tie it to rain or wind or something if possible and urge them to call phone company to test line when it is acting up
115200 bps is the maximum setting for a "Standard" COM port. If you encounter problems, try setting this value lower. With System Monitor you can check if there are any problems. System Monitor (sysmon.exe) can be Installed by starting the Add/Remove Programs Properties in Control Panel, select the Windows Setup tab, double click on the System Tools entry and select System Monitor
The modem speed has many factors to consider to get the maximum results.(HENCE)
ISP connection speed will not give you 56 max,but you should be getting better than 30 depending on your location and other factors
Updating the modem to V92
The actual line that signal is traveling through is a big factor,whether it is an old line,is the line shared with the phone,is the line palced close to other lines
The other to consider do you want to spend money on so called speed boosters that are advertised to speed up modem conection
The 3 answers just confirmed what I new. I did have it at 32K awhile ago and had set everything back and was only getting 24K. I assumed it was the lines and phone service, just wondered if there was something else I may be able to do. Thanks.
There are a few things you can verify at your end to make sure that your wiring is as good as possible.
Start by disconnecting ALL of your wiring and connecting the modem directly to the phone line where it enters the building.
If performance improves, you need to determine which phone or section of the premises wiring is causing the problem.
If performance does not improve, the problem is external, and you will need to get your telephone company to improve the line or switch.
Before you complain to your telco, take a look at the phone line where it enters the building. If the wire is old and cracked, you may just need a new line from the pole to the building.
It is also possible that work was performed at the junction box with your line in it, and your line was bumped causing a poor connection.
It's easiest to get assistance from your phone company if there is enough noise to cause problems with voice communications.
If performance did improve when connected directly to the phone line, follow this to determine what the source of the problem is:
Connect the premises wiring back up WITH no other devices connected.
If performance drops, there is a problem with the wire somewhere in the building. If possible, isolate sections of the wiring to narrow down the suspects.
If performance is still good, plug devices back in one at a time until performance drops.
The last device connected is the likely source of the problem.
Don't forget to try disconnecting surge protectors as they can break down and cause signal lose.
Hello. I checked with Qwest, and they are trying to push DSL out here, which looks like where I'm going. I thought I could beat the hype and get a work around. Thanks for all your reply's, but if it is not going to work, I am not accepting.
How can I increase modem speed?
