Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

How can i perform RIS using server 2003

By iconess ·
i have a laptop with a good network card but no cd/dvd rom drive but with a floppy disk drive. I wanted to add the laptop to the office domain but do not know how to install Windows XP and add it to the network. Can anyone assist pls. URGENT !!!

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

RIS

by Nimmo In reply to How can i perform RIS usi ...

To do a RIS install you need to first install RIS on your server, and copy the contents of the XP CD into the deployment directory.

http://support.microsoft.com/kb/325862
http://www.computerperformance.co.uk/w2k3/services/ris_install.htm

Once you have installed and configured RIS you then need to boot your laptop off the network.

Make sure your laptop is able to PXE boot otherwise the RIS install will be a waste of time.

Back to Networks Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums