RIS
To do a RIS install you need to first install RIS on your server, and copy the contents of the XP CD into the deployment directory.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/325862
http://www.computerperformance.co.uk/w2k3/services/ris_install.htm
Once you have installed and configured RIS you then need to boot your laptop off the network.
Make sure your laptop is able to PXE boot otherwise the RIS install will be a waste of time.
How can i perform RIS using server 2003
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.