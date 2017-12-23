How did you discover TR?

???
I don't remember, it was so long ago now. I wouldn't have been seeking forums or browsing for chat, I don't do that outside of TR. In fact TR is my ONLY chat forum nowadays.
I think I may have stubled here while looking for answers for my ThinkPad or perhaps while searching for tips when I was a Netware engineer or something. It al;l seems so long ago now, I was just a wee nipper back then.
What a find
I stumbled on TR late one evening while mulling over a number of problems having to do with a Scientific Atlanta earth station receiver. The problem was perplexing and I was trying to find a web site that might enlighten me. Basically I was surfing. When I happened across TR, I made a quick note and saved the URL in my favorites. After sorting out the problem with a tech rep from SA, I called a friend and coworker to get a better insight by talking with someone who'd been to this site before. Much was revealed to me that wasn't a stock setup. Before hitting the skid after that conversation, I grabbed a soda and sat in front of keyboard. I absently brought up the browser and found the TR URL in the tab and perrussed the site. Pretty advanced stuff for a web site, My initial reading took about three hours and a selection of news emails and alerts kept me entertained and looking for more. The evolution of a BBS is what I saw, and then the boom hit. Advanced features and much more than just a community of nerds and techheads. I went to bed and got a solid 5 hours. At dawn, I was already on the roof. A quick check and clean of the LNA, retermination of the connectors and proper sealing solved a lot of the problems. Back on the ground, a power supply check, more retermination took care of the rest. Back on the air. Two hours later, in the office, I made a call to the friend to pass on the good news and an update about what I found..This to insure that the next time he can go instead of me. I neglected to say that it was 10 degrees Farenheight. 10*F. outside and the ground cabinet was unheated. I spent the rest of the day trying to plow thru the emails from TR that I requested. I daily checked TR for about an year before I had to select an appropriate user name and refrain from visiting from work machines after getting the dirty look from my boss. I visit when I can and between two other users in the HO that want to use the same machine as me. Two or three other friends visit, but I haven't seen their user names unless they, like me needed to change from a user name assigned by the boss.
Google is your friend
I found TR in the late 90's looking for help with a problem. Signed up for a bunch of newsletters but TR kept killing my password. I finally built a new account.
Don't know that I developed TR addiction. If I had wireless in the deer stand, I might think differently.
The people of this site bring a sense of truly caring about one another to the table. Just look at all the pink ribbons that are still in use. And all the support I got from each and every one of you.
I am walking it again this year and know that I can count on you all to follow the progress. You don't see that unless people truly care. You people do.
TR is more than geeks being geeky. We are a community of people who truly care about the events in our collective world. We are experiences, thoughts, desires, and dreams. We are people who have made a difference and know how to MAKE a difference. We are a unique subset of society because we are able to believe.
A hundred years ago when I worked for Disney, I learned that we are each as powerful as the heights we dare to dream of. That is why I am in such good company here. Your heights continually amaze me... and remind me that I can go higher.
I discovered this site to grow beyond my potential. I have only just begun.
Speaking of Disney
My partner here ( my office partner, not life partner :) )used to be a Mouseketeer!
2nd generation, after Annette but before Britney.
I have fun posting old pics of him, from his fan club, around the office, he is actually quite shy about it now, but I think it's great!
I understand how he feels
After the great "Tigger Trial", I wasn't any too anxious to tell people that I was the idiot in the Tigger suit. I understood completely how that incident could have happened and just couldn't explain it to anyone who had never worn a costume like that.
Working in a role like that is just so completely outside of most tech roles that people don't understand how you got from there to where you are. So I just don't talk about it much.
Buddy of mine for many years was a first generation Mouseketeer. You might recall him as "Dennis". He has since passed on but never lost the energy and enthusiasm that made him a Mouseketeer. And I have never forgotten it.
Word of mouth. . . . .
...from the "technical" guy in a small computer shop. I wondered out loud once how he kept up on all the changing technology, being able to find the solutions to any number of problems. TechRepublic makes me a "smart expert", he said. But don't tell anybody my secret, he went on to say.
(He shouldn't have told me. He used to get all MY work!)
I can hardly remember
I think it was one of the returns when I was searching for a solution for a print queue issue on the OS/2 network I was supporting at the time.
Lurked anonymously for a while, then wanted to post something to a discussion and had to join. Was a lurker and occasional poster for years until I discovered the break room (Miscellaneous/Off-Topic discussions). Now I'm an addict and browse at least an hour a day.
I'm with Tig on this. The information brought me here, the community brings me back.
I believe
I was just browsing something, or looking for a solution to a problem (dont remember what), and ran into the site. I spent several months on and off again, and then started to answer questions, last year I started reading discussions as well -- and this year I actually started joining the discussions.
TR Newsletter,
My boss signed up for the TR newsletter which got sent to the entire IT department (which is just me and my boss).
I started reading TR and signed up for my own account. Initially it was just to get access to the downloads but I was inevitably drawn into the inescapable black hole that was (at the time) called discussions.
Banner Ad
Many years ago when I was using NetZero's then free dial-up service, one of their pop-up / banner ads was for TR. Intrigued, I checked out the site and signed up for some emails of interest.
Several years later when I was laid off and had nothing better to do, I started answering Technical Q&A questions.
Now, I need a few months of "free" time so that I can actually read the nearly 6000 TR emails that I have not had time to get to.
Chas
