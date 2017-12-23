Search

How do I Create a Random, Unique Schedule in Access 2010?

By powlboyjr
Hello everyone. I'm trying to create a small Access Database program that will automatically create a schedule of matches. What I have so far is a table with individual players. I would like the schedule to be created automatically once a button is pressed in a form. The schedule would be created once per season after a start and end date are entered. Also, the schedule could be in any random order, but each player will have to play every other player before a second match consisting of the same players is held.

What would be my first steps in creating this schedule?

Thanks in advance for the advice.

Think sideways

by Tony Hopkinson In reply to How do I Create a Random, ...

Create a player table with an int column called playorder
Update that column so it has random number in it 0 to count of players -1
If you have twenty players
First half of the season is player 1 to 10 plays 11 to 20
Second half is the first haf reversed, then stick the dates in...

thanks for the info...that's what i'm looking for.

