Think sideways
Create a player table with an int column called playorder
Update that column so it has random number in it 0 to count of players -1
If you have twenty players
First half of the season is player 1 to 10 plays 11 to 20
Second half is the first haf reversed, then stick the dates in...
How do I Create a Random, Unique Schedule in Access 2010?
What would be my first steps in creating this schedule?
Thanks in advance for the advice.
