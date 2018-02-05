Search

How do I fix "error reading disk"?

By simonsays21 ·
Every time I boot up my computer (windows) I get a disk read error push ctrl+ alt + del to restart, so I do but the same message comes up. I have a lot of work I need on the computer and I am worried it is gone forever. Is there a way of fixing this? Please help me! Thanks

You need to remove the HDD and work from there

by OH Smeg In reply to How do I fix "error readi ...

Naturally if this Work is Important just send the drive off to a Specialist Data Recovery House and pay them to recover the data. The good news is provided that the Magnetic Covering is still on the platters you'll get your data back though at a cost.

However you need to understand that the more that you mess with the drive now the less likely you are to have a 100% successful recovery performed and with every unsuccessfully attempt you'll be increasing the costs of a Professional Recovery dramatically.

What I would suggest here is if this is Important data remove the HDD fit it to a USB Enclosure and plug it into another computer to see if you can read it. If you can copy your data off the drive. Personally I think it would be faster and cheaper to recover from your backup but if you insist on working with this drive and are willing to pay the money go for it.

You'll need another computer ideally working with the same OS that the one that has broken used, a USB Enclosure to suit your Failed HDD.

Then if that doesn't work and it would just be NICE to recover your Data you'll need a Data Recovery Application to attack the drive with. There are many available so here is a short list of some of them.

http://tinyurl.com/273ay5

http://tinyurl.com/rmvrv

http://tinyurl.com/yvrsl

http://tinyurl.com/yyk8cm

http://tinyurl.com/382vm

http://tinyurl.com/ynwnel

http://tinyurl.com/nc4kx

http://tinyurl.com/2wox7l

http://tinyurl.com/374d8b

http://tinyurl.com/djw6u

http://tinyurl.com/f73se

http://tinyurl.com/8bd3f

http://tinyurl.com/afu2j

While the last 2 are from the same company they are very different products. Win Hex should only be considered for use by someone who knows Hex Inside Out while Davory is a great cheap General Purpose Application.

Personally I prefer the On Track Option but it's anything but cheap. However because I use this type of software a lot it's paid for itself many times over by now, for a cheaper option Spin Rite from Gibson Research or Stella have both very good reputations by other TR members.

Col

