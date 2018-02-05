How do I fix "error reading disk"?

You need to remove the HDD and work from there
Naturally if this Work is Important just send the drive off to a Specialist Data Recovery House and pay them to recover the data. The good news is provided that the Magnetic Covering is still on the platters you'll get your data back though at a cost.
However you need to understand that the more that you mess with the drive now the less likely you are to have a 100% successful recovery performed and with every unsuccessfully attempt you'll be increasing the costs of a Professional Recovery dramatically.
What I would suggest here is if this is Important data remove the HDD fit it to a USB Enclosure and plug it into another computer to see if you can read it. If you can copy your data off the drive. Personally I think it would be faster and cheaper to recover from your backup but if you insist on working with this drive and are willing to pay the money go for it.
You'll need another computer ideally working with the same OS that the one that has broken used, a USB Enclosure to suit your Failed HDD.
Then if that doesn't work and it would just be NICE to recover your Data you'll need a Data Recovery Application to attack the drive with. There are many available so here is a short list of some of them.
http://tinyurl.com/273ay5
http://tinyurl.com/rmvrv
http://tinyurl.com/yvrsl
http://tinyurl.com/yyk8cm
http://tinyurl.com/382vm
http://tinyurl.com/ynwnel
http://tinyurl.com/nc4kx
http://tinyurl.com/2wox7l
http://tinyurl.com/374d8b
http://tinyurl.com/djw6u
http://tinyurl.com/f73se
http://tinyurl.com/8bd3f
http://tinyurl.com/afu2j
While the last 2 are from the same company they are very different products. Win Hex should only be considered for use by someone who knows Hex Inside Out while Davory is a great cheap General Purpose Application.
Personally I prefer the On Track Option but it's anything but cheap. However because I use this type of software a lot it's paid for itself many times over by now, for a cheaper option Spin Rite from Gibson Research or Stella have both very good reputations by other TR members.
Col
