Question
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Answers
Share your knowledge
Back to Web Development Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
15
-
2
-
0
-
1
-
1
How do I format the query for an array for description field?
Const ADS_SCOPE_SUBTREE = 2
Set objConnection = CreateObject("ADODB.Connection")
Set objCommand = CreateObject("ADODB.Command")
objConnection.Provider = "ADsDSOObject"
objConnection.Open "Active Directory Provider"
Set objCOmmand.ActiveConnection = objConnection
objCommand.CommandText = _
"Select Name, Location, Description from 'LDAP:// *redacted* ' Where objectClass='computer'"
objCommand.Properties("Page Size") = 1500
objCommand.Properties("Searchscope") = ADS_SCOPE_SUBTREE
Set objRecordSet = objCommand.Execute
objRecordSet.MoveFirst
Do Until objRecordSet.EOF
Wscript.Echo "Computer Name: " & objRecordSet.Fields("Name").Value
Wscript.Echo "Location: " & objRecordSet.Fields("Location").Value
Wscript.Echo "Description: " & objRecordSet.Fields("Description").Value
objRecordSet.MoveNext
Loop
It finds the first computer fine because the Description field is blank, but chokes on a type mismatch on the next system.
Basically, I'm trying to return the Name, Location and Description field for every computer to see where there are blanks, mismatches etc. I've found plenty of things that state the description field is an array and show various things, but I have not been able to make it work - either I'm inserting it in the wrong place or I have it incorrect.
This seems to be the most common thing I am finding:
arrDesc = objRecordSet.Fields("description").value
If IsNull(arrDesc) Then
strDesc = ""
Else
For Each strLine In arrDesc
'strDesc = strGroupName & " | " & strLine
strDesc = strline
Next
End If
I'm pulling my hair out on this one.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.