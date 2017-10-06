Search

How do I reset all folder views?

By davidt ·
XP Professional

My GM has asked me to to reset all folders that he opens to "detail". I have tried it in Control Panel Folder Options, in root directory folders (reset all folders), etc. but it only resets that particular folder - not all of them.
I'm stumped. I should know this.

Reset folders

by meltvn In reply to How do I reset all folder ...

Open explorer
Tools
Folder options
View
Under folder views
Select Reset All Folders
Do that in the root of C

Hope it helps

gravatar
Collapse -

Uncheck "Remember each folder's view settings"

by 1bn0 In reply to How do I reset all folder ...

Open an Explorer window.

Set the current view the way you want it.

Then go to the menu:
Tools
Folder Options
View tab
"Remember each folder's view settings"

Then
"Apply to All Folders"

