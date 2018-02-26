It is best to go for the same make as your cable modem...
When you have the same make as your cable modem you will have less of a hassle.
With that you will have some docs that will take you step by step on how to setup the access point you are looking for. With so many different types of routers out there they are setup differently. Have a look at your docs on your Linksys router (or download it) and see if it is at all possible to do with what you have. For example: i can do what you need with my setups with the Buffalo routers they can talk to each other but i have trouble with other makes such as Linksys trying to talk to the Buffalo or vice versa.
How do I set up a Wireless router connected to a cable modem?
How do I set up the Linksys router to ignore its ADSL capabilities and provide a Wireless access point only?
Presumably I will need to change some settings in the Linksys router but will I have to change anything in the cable modem too or, as it is downstream of the modem, will it be ignored?
Help and guidance would be appreciated.
