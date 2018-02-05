Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

How do I Shut Off Auto Dial

By musikangel ·
Hi,

Is there a way to disable Auto Dial in XP? I have tried various ways, I thought would work, but didn't.

Thank You in Advance!

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

How do I Shut Off Auto Dial

by Mike Jones In reply to How do I Shut Off Auto Di ...

From Internet Explorer.

Tools - Internet Options - Connections

and select Never Dial a Connection.

gravatar
Collapse -

How do I Shut Off Auto Dial

by musikangel In reply to How do I Shut Off Auto Di ...

Thanks for the help, but it didn't fix the problem. I already, have that checked, and it still dials in.

gravatar
Collapse -

How do I Shut Off Auto Dial

by quintar51 In reply to How do I Shut Off Auto Di ...

Well you can always delete the dial-up connection.

You can also right-click on the dial up connection, choose 'cancel as default connection'.

Also, if you go into the properties of the dial up connection, options tab, uncheck 'redial if lineis dropped'.

gravatar
Collapse -

How do I Shut Off Auto Dial

by musikangel In reply to How do I Shut Off Auto Di ...

Ronen,

Hi. Thank You for the help, it worked! I found out that one of my program's was also, a problem, so I removed it.

Thanks again,

Heather

gravatar
Collapse -

How do I Shut Off Auto Dial

by musikangel In reply to How do I Shut Off Auto Di ...

This question was closed by the author

Back to Windows Forum
5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums