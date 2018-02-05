How do I Shut Off Auto Dial
From Internet Explorer.
Tools - Internet Options - Connections
and select Never Dial a Connection.
Thanks for the help, but it didn't fix the problem. I already, have that checked, and it still dials in.
Well you can always delete the dial-up connection.
You can also right-click on the dial up connection, choose 'cancel as default connection'.
Also, if you go into the properties of the dial up connection, options tab, uncheck 'redial if lineis dropped'.
Ronen,
Hi. Thank You for the help, it worked! I found out that one of my program's was also, a problem, so I removed it.
Thanks again,
Heather
Is there a way to disable Auto Dial in XP? I have tried various ways, I thought would work, but didn't.
Thank You in Advance!
