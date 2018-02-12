Search

how do i use an image to link to another page on my webpage?

By mckevitt ·
I am usin xhtml and css to design a website. i have added images and have linked the images to various pages on my website. On testing the link it just opens up the file containg the images. how do i solve this??

easy

by Slayer_ In reply to how do i use an image to ...

Here, I put it in a txt document.
http://trevorsarchives.selfip.net/temp/code.txt

Wish I could just post it here but TR keeps butchering w/e I type, even if I don't use <> and such.

Interesting link

by Jacky Howe In reply to easy

http://trevorsarchives.selfip.net/temp/link%20to%20webpage

You had better check it out.

I prefer the single white dot myself ...

by OldER Mycroft In reply to Interesting link

Like the old sketch from The Young Ones:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmKbj5jENbc

:^0

Ya like my 404 page?

by Slayer_ In reply to Interesting link
LOL

by Jacky Howe In reply to Ya like my 404 page?

404 no signal. I thought that I was going to find out something interesting.

Then, OM had me chasing the Young Ones. They have a few skits on you tube, that are worth watching.

