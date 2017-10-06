Search

How do you place computer in "Hibernate" with an icon on toolbar?

By milton.peek ·
Some time back, a tutorial was published which outlined procedure for developing an icon and placing it on toolbar, which when clicked would place computer in hibernation. I have lost the article. Can someone send it to me?

Hibernation Shortcut

by databaseben In reply to How do you place computer ...

http://www.howtogeek.com/howto/18268/create-a-shortcut-to-put-your-windows-computer-into-hibernation/

