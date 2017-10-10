How Long should it take?
John,
I have work with people that have work on a currupted server and it has taken form 1 to 7 days. On the average from what I have seen out of 23 restores from a coruppted database 3-4 days have been the average. This has been working very closely with other Exchange Administrators and we are talking about 45Gigs of database.
We might be different..
When the Nimda came out, it wrecked my Exchange 5.5 box, DB was about 23GB. I had to do alot more than just recover/rebuild the OS and Exchange, but I was able to do it in about 48hrs. Soup to nuts. I ended up restoring the DB about 6 times due to different reasons, but we use Tivoli storage management for backups and to restore 23GB was only taking about 30 min. I would say that if you didn't run into any uncommon problems and there is no data corruption you should be able to do it reasonablyin two days.
Bob
