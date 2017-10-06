Search

How many software VARs are there?

By jeffjohnson
I know the answer to this question must exist somewhere. How many software VARs are there in North AMerica? I'm doing an investor presentation for a software company and need some estimate, preferably from an analyst firm. Anyone out there know an estimated number?
Jeff Johnson
Partner
Nmove
nxmove.com

